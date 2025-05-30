Results-oriented business: What will Massimiliano Allegri's old-school, pragmatic approach at Milan mean for USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah?

Playing for a coach that favors pragmatism over flow, what could a Pulisic-led Milan look like next season?

Reaction to Massimiliano Allegri's reported return as Milan manager was largely met with one reaction: "Oh boy." Anyone who has followed Allegri-ball knows what it looks like - it doesn't tend to be particularly exciting.

The fact is, though, that, in the club's current iteration, Milan can't afford to be flashy. What they need is what Allegri does bring to any team he coaches: results.

It's a results-oriented business, so while the manner in which Allegri achieves those results isn't always the prettiest, he does tend to get them. Milan finished in eighth in Serie A this season, missing out on Europe entirely. The 57-year-old is reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with the Rossoneri, and he'll take over a Milan team that needs wins next season, period.

For American fans, though, there are other questions. Christian Pulisic was one of the few bright spots for Milan this season, emerging as one of the most dominant attackers in Serie A. He led Milan in both goals and assists and is now widely expected to be a key figure in Allegri's front line.

However, considering he'll now be playing for a coach that favors pragmatism over flow, what could a Pulisic-led Milan look like next season?

On the flip side is Yunus Musah. Multiple Milan managers have failed to really unlock the U.S. international as he remains a midfielder with a lot of skills, but without a defined role. Ultimately, that has kept him from taking a big leap. Is Allegri the man who can ultimately help Musah discover who he can be?