This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Reports: Mexico's César Montes and Luis Chávez are looking to leave Russia to join Cruz Azul Liga MX Cruz Azul La Máquina is aiming for marquee signings ahead of the Apertura 2025, targeting key players from the Mexican national team Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Montes, currently playing for Lokomotiv Moscow, has a market value estimated at 5.6 million

Chávez current valuation stands at 10 million

Luis Chávez became the first Mexican player to compete in the Russian Premier League after signing with Dynamo Moscow in 2023 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match CONCACAF Champions Cup CRU TIG Match preview