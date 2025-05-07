Renato Sanches salary: How much does forgotten wonderkid earn per week and annually at Benfica?

Everything you need to know about Renato Sanches' salary details playing for Benfica

Once considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe and a future midfield star, the hype around Renato Sanches faded after Portugal's win in the 2016 Euros.

Sanches moved to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016, a transfer he would later come to regret. The Portuguese midfielder never settled in Germany, which led to a loan move to Swansea the following season, before he permanently joined Lille in France in 2019. He was later signed by PSG in 2022 and currently plays on a season-long loan with his boyhood club Benfica.

Despite being on loan, Sanches ranks as both Benfica's and Liga Portugal's highest-paid player with impressive weekly and annual wages. Exactly how much does he earn though?

*Salaries are gross