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Feyenoord push to sign Reiss Nelson following Arsenal contract termination
Feyenoord push for Nelson return
According to Voetbalzone, Feyenoord are working to complete the signing of English winger Reiss Nelson following the mutual termination of his contract at Arsenal. The 26-year-old forward is now a free agent, allowing the Dutch club to negotiate his arrival outside the standard transfer deadline constraints.
Nelson previously spent the 2021-22 season on loan at De Kuip, quickly becoming a fan favourite under the guidance of then-manager Arne Slot. His familiarity with the club environment and strong relationship with the supporters have made a reunion an appealing option for both parties.
Feyenoord management view the free transfer as a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to strengthen their wide attacking options for the campaign ahead.
- AFP
Proven pedigree at De Kuip
Nelson's initial spell in Rotterdam was marked by significant contributions during Feyenoord's memorable run to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final in 2022. The winger registered four goals and seven assists across 32 appearances in all competitions.
His sharp dribbling, pace on the flank, and big-match mentality were crucial during his previous stint in Dutch football. Those impressive displays laid the foundation for his continued affinity with the club.
The player himself remains very open to returning to Rotterdam, where he experienced some of the most consistent starting minutes of his senior career.
End of Arsenal chapter
The move comes after Nelson officially ended his long-standing association with boyhood club Arsenal. Having progressed through the Hale End academy, the London-born forward made 90 senior appearances for the Gunners, scoring 8 goals and providing 9 assists.
Despite signing a contract extension in 2023, limited starting opportunities under Mikel Arteta led to the decision to seek a fresh challenge. Subsequent loan spells were evaluated before both parties agreed to part ways mutually.
Nelson is now focused on securing a permanent platform where he can play regularly and establish himself as a primary attacking starter.
- Getty Images Sport
Free agent flexibility for Rotterdam
Because Nelson holds free-agent status, Feyenoord are not bound by midnight transfer deadlines to finalize his registration for domestic fixtures. However, squad registration rules for European competition will dictate the speed of final negotiations.
Once contract terms are finalized, the winger will undergo routine medical tests before putting pen to paper in Rotterdam.
Feyenoord fans will eagerly await his official unveiling as they look forward to seeing the English forward wear the red-and-white shirt once again at De Kuip.
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