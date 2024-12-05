Antonio SilvaGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Reinforcements for Weston McKennie and Tim Weah? Juventus make Antonio Silva approach

TransfersLiga PortugalSerie AJuventusBenficaUSA

Juventus' USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah could welcome a new defensive addition to the squad in the form of Antonio Silva this January.

  • Juve keen to sign a defender in January
  • Club want cover for the injured duo of Bremer and Cabal
  • Eyeing a move for Antonio Silva
