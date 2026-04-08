AFP
'I refuse to work under these conditions!' - Ligue 1 coach slams club board as he announces departure
Breakdown in trust at Lorient
In a candid interview with Ouest-France, Pantaloni confirmed his decision to walk away from the dugout. The former Ajaccio boss arrived in 2024 with the clear objective of securing promotion from Ligue 2, a feat the club have achieved immediately by returning to the top flight in 2025. However, success on the pitch has not translated into harmony behind the scenes.
Opening up on his frustrations and the reason behind his imminent exit, the manager said: "There's one main reason: the distrust shown by the management since I arrived. If we go back to the beginning, when I was told there would be a coaching change [in 2024], my agent put me in touch with the management. I had three video calls: with Arnaud Tanguy [CEO], Laurent Koscielny [sporting director], and with the president.
"Afterwards, I learned I wasn't the chosen coach. Laurent Abergel, who knew me, "insisted" with the president. Laurent [Abergel] took on a heavy responsibility, because it wasn't easy, with the objective of an immediate return to Ligue 1. I had accepted the challenge, which was fantastic, because I felt capable of it. But I signed under these conditions, which clearly show there were many doubts about me, that the management wasn't very sure of their choice."
- AFP
Contract clause controversy
The timeline of events has only added to the tension. After Lorient were relegated, the tactician was tasked with a difficult rebuilding project. Despite meeting all targets, he claimed a new contract offer was heavily delayed, causing him "a lot of disappointment." When an extension was eventually proposed, it seemingly did more harm than good.
"When we won the French championship, we decided to approach the management about a contract extension, something that would likely have been offered by many clubs in that situation," he added. "It was a flat refusal. The management told me we'd see after six or seven matches. This caused me a lot of disappointment considering the season we'd had. After another request, I was told to wait until September [2025]. No response. Then we were told to wait because of TV rights issues, then the hearing before the DNGC [National Directorate of Management Control], and then the sale of the club. The excuses weren't necessarily valid. Honestly, you still get the feeling they're not sure what I'm capable of. So, there's still a lot of mistrust."
Pushing through the final fixtures
Despite the off-field drama, the squad must now focus on navigating the remainder of the campaign. Lorient have enjoyed a respectable season and currently sit ninth in the table with 38 points. Following a recent 1-1 draw against Paris, the team face a tough trip to play Lyon on April 12. With five more crucial fixtures ahead, including home clashes against Marseille and Strasbourg, all eyes will be on how the players react to their manager’s impending exit.
The veteran intends to maintain his professionalism and finish the job before walking away, but insisted the conditions of the job are untenable.
"There's a lot of disappointment," he added. "I had two wonderful years here. I think I had excellent relationships with everyone involved with the club. It's a shame it's come to this. One thing is for sure: I'm not a careerist. I have no regrets. If I spent 14 years in Ajaccio, at a club with limited resources, it's because I had management who trusted me completely, every single day. Now, after two years at FC Lorient, I've tried to show who I am, what I'm capable of, but I still feel that distrust, and that's why I refuse to work under those conditions."
- AFP
What lies ahead for Lorient?
Looking ahead, the Breton side face a turbulent summer of transition. The hierarchy must now search for a successor capable of navigating the club’s complex internal politics. Finding a head coach who can build on this season's stability, whilst accepting the board's stringent conditions, will be a significant challenge for the decision-makers.