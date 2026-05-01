Referee still unconscious! Serious accident keeps Japan on tenterhooks

Kawakami, 30, was umpiring behind home plate during a match in Tokyo on 16 April when José Osuna (Tokyo Yakult Swallows) lost control of his bat, which flew and struck the umpire on the left side of his head. Kawakami collapsed immediately and was rushed to hospital.

Surgeons performed emergency surgery before he was transferred to the intensive care unit. The NPB later reported that Kawakami has been moved to a standard ward, though his level of consciousness remains unchanged.