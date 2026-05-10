"Reduced to rubble": TV pundit lambasts Eintracht Frankfurt's Albert Riera

Götze started the first four matches under Riera, but then found himself on the sidelines for nine of the next ten games: he sat out 90 minutes on the bench six times, was left out of the squad once, and logged only 56 minutes across two substitute appearances.

Uzun was sidelined through injury when Riera arrived and was brought back into the team very gradually after his recovery. In the last three matches, the 20-year-old has started for the Hessians in each game, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Hamann expects another managerial change at the end of the season, as he believes Frankfurt are heading in the wrong direction. "When you bring in a new manager, you want to see progress. The first few games were okay, but since then things have gone backwards," said the 52-year-old. "They'll probably get a new manager again in the summer – and then we'll have to see how things pan out."