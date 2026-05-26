Record fee required! Elliot Anderson to top Declan Rice’s £105m high for a British player as leaders in Man City vs Man Utd transfer battle are revealed

Forest manager Vitor Pereira acknowledged that Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White deserve "the top of the world". He would prefer to keep both, but the midfielder is more likely to leave, especially with no European football after they finished 16th in the Premier League. Pereira said: "I believe if we want to compete for different goals, we need to keep the best players. If not, if you change every season, it is difficult to be consistent and difficult to build something stronger. We cannot control the market, of course, but I think we are aligned; what I think and what the club thinks is to try to keep most of them and to try to control the market."