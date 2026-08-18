Former Real Madrid players Álvaro Benito and Rafa Alkorta revealed, during comments to the "El Larguero" programme on Spain's "Cadena SER" radio, that dealing with ego and pride is the real challenge for the Portuguese coach.

When Mourinho first arrived at the royal club, Benito explained, he was at the peak of his coaching career. His situation now is a different matter. "But he is a coach with great abilities, and he knows better than anyone else what the team's problem has been in recent years in terms of defensive and offensive organisation."

Name by name, the starting line-up is "highly competitive", Benito added. The Portuguese coach's challenge lies in making all the stars understand one another and cooperate on the pitch.

Tactical discipline and commitment are the only way to prevent the team from falling, Álvaro Benito emphasised. "The team is equipped to win everything, but to achieve that they will have to meet the commitments that Mourinho will ask of them."

Those commitments, along with the defensive and physical effort, will be the key to "avoid falling into the same trap again", Benito affirmed.

The royal club cannot continue on the same path, Benito explained. "In this way it is very difficult to succeed in beating very good teams."