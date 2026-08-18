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Goal.com
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real madrid
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Real's great dilemma: will Mourinho defy a spectre that toppled Ancelotti and Alonso?

K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
J. Mourinho
Y. Diomande
J. Bellingham
C. Ancelotti
X. Alonso
Real Madrid
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France
Brazil
Portugal
Côte d’Ivoire
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Spain

A deadly trap

José Mourinho faces the biggest challenge of his second spell at Real Madrid: managing the egos of the stars and the individuals of immense talent. It is a complex issue that Carlo Ancelotti, at least in his final year, along with Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa, all failed to root out in recent times.

This crisis goes beyond what happens on the pitch. Yet it has a clear impact on the team's performance and has practically caused them to drift away from the major titles, something that is unacceptable at the Bernabéu.

  • Jose MourinhoGetty Images

    Mourinho's test

    Former Real Madrid players Álvaro Benito and Rafa Alkorta revealed, during comments to the "El Larguero" programme on Spain's "Cadena SER" radio, that dealing with ego and pride is the real challenge for the Portuguese coach.

    When Mourinho first arrived at the royal club, Benito explained, he was at the peak of his coaching career. His situation now is a different matter. "But he is a coach with great abilities, and he knows better than anyone else what the team's problem has been in recent years in terms of defensive and offensive organisation."

    Name by name, the starting line-up is "highly competitive", Benito added. The Portuguese coach's challenge lies in making all the stars understand one another and cooperate on the pitch.

    Tactical discipline and commitment are the only way to prevent the team from falling, Álvaro Benito emphasised. "The team is equipped to win everything, but to achieve that they will have to meet the commitments that Mourinho will ask of them."

    Those commitments, along with the defensive and physical effort, will be the key to "avoid falling into the same trap again", Benito affirmed.

    The royal club cannot continue on the same path, Benito explained. "In this way it is very difficult to succeed in beating very good teams."

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    The spectre of individualism

    Rafa Alkorta, for his part, stressed that success runs deeper than tactical diagrams and comes down to leadership. "Beyond tactical style, the key lies in the management needed to change the course of a team that for two years has relied on individuals more than being an integrated group," he said.

    "Reconciling this ego and this pride" is "the most difficult matter", Alkorta explained, and something none of the previous coaches managed to achieve.

    The former defender still backed the Portuguese coach. "He is the only one capable of making them understand that solidarity is not a trivial thing, but rather a necessary element for winning league and cup titles," Alkorta said.

    Benito warned that Real Madrid's squad hands the coach the toughest man-management task he has ever faced this season. "With Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappé and Vini, you have four attackers who are untouchable. In principle, it is a team liable to break apart. And who holds the balance? Everyone must," he said.

    Paris Saint-Germain offered Benito his example. "It has shattered every myth in football, because they play with Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián, with two very attacking full-backs, and the team does not break apart because everyone presses and everyone works," he stated.

  • A heated dressing room

    Real Madrid's dressing room was in perfect harmony before Kylian Mbappé arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu. The last two seasons have changed that. An undeclared power struggle with Vinícius Júnior has taken hold, one clear to everyone watching from the outside.

    Their rivalry has many facets, starting with the left wing position the Frenchman relinquished to his Brazilian team-mate before switching to a striker's role. Yet the biggest crisis revolves around identity. Who is the number one man at Real Madrid?

    Before Mbappé joined, Vinícius was Real Madrid's primary bet for the future, and the club's management built the team around him. Over two seasons, Mbappé pulled the rug from under his feet with his prolific goalscoring, nudging the Brazilian away from the centre of the scene.

    Vinícius tried to level the balance when he negotiated his contract renewal with Real Madrid. He made it a condition to earn the same salary before agreeing to continue at the Bernabéu, along with a renewal bonus in the mould of the one his French team-mate received when he joined for free from Saint-Germain.

    The heated conflict does not end there. It extends to the competition over penalty kicks that boost the goal tally, something that could sway the Ballon d'Or calculations should Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League in a given season.

    Nobody misses the fact that the pair neglect their defensive duties, the pressing and tracking back, when Real Madrid lose the ball. Both Mbappé and Vinícius are guilty of it, and it hurts Los Blancos' balance, especially in the big matches.

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    The captain's absence

    You cannot separate Real Madrid's escalating crisis of arrogance from the absence of so many leaders in the dressing room. Los Blancos would never have fallen into this fatal trap with Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez still at the Bernabeu.

    All of those names have gone now, and you can add Dani Carvajal to the list. From the old guard, only Thibaut Courtois remains to be relied upon for calming the dressing room.

    Here lies one of the ironies inside Real Madrid's dressing room. First captain Federico Valverde was involved in the biggest flashpoint at the club last season, clashing with Aurelien Tchouameni. He is also no stranger to crossing the line, whether with teammates or opponents, as his famous run-in with Alex Baena showed.

    Of the recent arrivals, only Bernardo Silva ranks among the veterans capable of bringing calm to the dressing room.

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