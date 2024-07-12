This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid's Zidane dynasty comes to an end! Son of legendary midfielder Zinedine quits Spanish giants after 14 years without ever making a senior appearance Theo ZidaneReal MadridTransfersLaLigaCordobaZinedine Zidane Real Madrid's Zidane dynasty came to an end as Theo joined Cordoba to restart his career after 14 years without a senior appearance with Los Blancos. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Theo Zidane left Real Madrid

Will join Cordoba on a two-year contract

Penned an emotional farewell message on social media Article continues below