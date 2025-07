This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid youngster reveals he rejected Man Utd and Barcelona but admits he must give up on 'dream' as he eyes summer transfer A. Rodriguez Real Madrid LaLiga Alvaro Rodriguez has admitted he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer, despite rejecting Barcelona and Manchester United to join his 'dream' club. Rodriguez decides to leave Real Madrid

21-year-old was sent out on loan to Getafe last term

Forward scored in Madrid derby back in 2023 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱