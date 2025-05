This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Real Madrid wonderkid on road to recovery! 17-year-old Joan Martinez in line for Club World Cup return after overcoming ACL injury Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup LaLiga Real Madrid have received a boost ahead of the Club World Cup as wonderkid Joan Martinez is back in training after a serious knee injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Martinez a new Madrid academy gem

Been out with serious knee injury

Could return for Club World Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA MLL Match preview