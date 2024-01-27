Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior pays tribute to NBA ‘legend’ Luka Doncic after historic 73-point haul for Dallas Mavericks against Atlanta Hawks

Soham Mukherjee
Vinicius Luka Doncic splitGetty/GOAL
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior returned the compliments to NBA star Luka Doncic after his 73-point haul for Dallas Mavericks on Friday made history.

  • Doncic a Real Madrid academy product
  • Sealed historic spot in NBA charts with 73 points
  • Vinicius paid tribute after Atlanta Hawks win

