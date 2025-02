This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid urge fans to make 'corruption' chants in La Liga clash against Girona as club step up battle with referees Real Madrid Girona LaLiga Real Madrid vs Girona Real Madrid are reportedly urging fans to make 'corruption' chants at home to Girona as they step up complaints over refereeing in La Liga. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real protest La Liga refereeing calls

Bellingham latest player sent off

Urge fans to make 'corruption' chants Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA GIR Match preview