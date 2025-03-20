Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Real Madrid identify two potential Vinicius Jr replacements amid talk of €1bn Saudi offer for Brazilian superstar

Vinicius JuniorTransfersReal Madrid

With rumours of a €1bn Saudi offer circulating, Real Madrid have earmarked Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams as possible replacements for Vinicius Jr.

  • Reports suggest Brazilian superstar wants a pay rise
  • Florentino Perez unlikely to budge on wage structure
  • If Vini leaves, Williams and Wirtz will be top targets
