Two years after the departure of the legendary Kroos, Madrid are still searching for a definitive solution to their lack of a creative deep-lying playmaker. While the club's physical profile in midfield remains world-class, the technical orchestration provided by the German has been difficult to replicate.

Consequently, reports from the Spanish capital suggest that president Florentino Perez is ready to sign two different profiles this summer to balance the squad.

The primary focus remains on a Galactico signing, with Enzo Fernandez and Rodri identified as the leading candidates. Fernandez has reportedly faced internal disciplinary action at Chelsea after expressing his desire to join Los Blancos, while Rodri is viewed as a more attainable target due to his contractual situation. However, the club are also looking at more cost-effective options to provide depth and specific technical qualities.



