Real Madrid stars Eder Militao & Rodrygo BOTH forced off in tears against Osasuna - as defender suffers potential repeat of nightmare ACL injury
Los Blancos' injury woes are adding up, with the centre-back and right-winger both being forced off in the first half
- Rodrygo removed after 20 minutes clutching his thigh
- Militao stretchered off screaming in pain, holding right knee
- Centre-back missed most of 2023-24 season with torn left ACL