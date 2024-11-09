This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid stars Eder Militao & Rodrygo BOTH forced off in tears against Osasuna - as defender suffers potential repeat of nightmare ACL injury

Los Blancos' injury woes are adding up, with the centre-back and right-winger both being forced off in the first half

  • Rodrygo removed after 20 minutes clutching his thigh
  • Militao stretchered off screaming in pain, holding right knee
  • Centre-back missed most of 2023-24 season with torn left ACL
