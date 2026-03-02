Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid star to miss La Liga showdown over dental visit in new injury blow as Alvaro Arbeloa's side look to close gap on Barcelona
Unexpected absence hits Madrid midfield
Madrid have been hit by an unexpected setback ahead of their crucial La Liga meeting with Getafe, as French midfielder Camavinga has been officially ruled out of the contest. In a week where every point matters for Arbeloa's side in their pursuit of league leaders Barcelona, losing one of their most versatile assets is a bitter pill to swallow. The absence was confirmed on Monday morning, forcing a late change to the tactical plans prepared at Valdebebas.
The reasoning behind the former Rennes man’s exclusion is certainly an unconventional one in the world of elite sports. Journalist Manu Sainz of Spanish newspaper AS reported the unusual development. On Monday night, Arbeloa will not be able to count on the Frenchman due to a sudden dental problem. The midfielder had to visit the dentist urgently last Saturday, making him a major doubt to receive Jose Bordalas' team.
Arbeloa forced into late tactical shifts
Despite initial hopes that the 23-year-old would be able to fight through the pain or that the dental procedure would settle quickly, the reality proved different. By Monday morning, he was finally discarded from the plans and did not appear in the official Madrid squad list for the duel. This late withdrawal leaves a significant void in the middle of the park that Arbeloa must now fill with his remaining available options.
The news comes as a frustration to a Real Madrid side that has recently faced what has been described as a "nebulous" injury situation in their treatment room. With the stakes continually rising in domestic competition, losing a player who provides such high-intensity coverage is far from ideal. However, the sudden vacuum created by the Frenchman's absence presents a significant opening for those on the periphery of the starting eleven to make their mark.
Opportunities arise for Brahim and Cestero
As highlighted in the original report by AS, one man's misfortune is another's chance, noting an opportunity for Brahim Diaz or for Cestero. Arbeloa has been trying to give Brahim more minutes for some time, particularly deploying him in the midfield in a role similar to Jude Bellingham. The former AC Milan loanee's ability to drive with the ball could be key to unlocking a stubborn Getafe defence that is notoriously difficult to break down.
Furthermore, the squad depth will be tested as Arbeloa looks toward the younger generation of talents nurtured within the academy. The absence of Camavinga exponentially increases the options for Thiago Pitarch, who featured in the recent wins against Benfica . Arbeloa has been giving clear signs of wanting to bet on him more thoroughly, just as he did in the return leg against Benfica alongside Cesar Palacios, marking a potential turning point for youth integration.
Predicted lineup for the capital clash
With the squad list now public and the midfield general sidelined, the coaching staff has had to pivot quickly. While the dental emergency is a bizarre hurdle, the high expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu remain unchanged. Real Madrid know that anything less than three points would be a significant blow to their domestic title aspirations. As they prepare to welcome Getafe, a team known for making life painful for opponents, Arbeloa's men will have to prove their resilience. All eyes now turn to the Bernabeu turf to see if this late disruption derails their momentum.
