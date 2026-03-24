"Real Madrid? Soon I’d have been coaching Atlético at the same time – enough of this nonsense": Klopp’s frustration over a future yet to be decided

Jurgen Klopp isn’t having any of it and has decided to speak out at last about his future, setting out his position once and for all regarding his next venture in the world of football.

The German manager, now head of football and technical director at Red Bull, has been linked with numerous top clubs across Europe in recent weeks: from Real Madrid to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, to taking charge of the German national team should Julian Nagelsmann decide to step down after the 2026 World Cup.

The rumours have spread around the world, and the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager himself has sought to flatly and decisively deny any possible links, also showing a certain irritation and anger regarding all the reports that have emerged in recent days: “Germany? I’m not thinking about it at all at the moment, and there’s no reason to do so. My career isn’t over yet, I haven’t reached retirement age, and who knows what will happen in the coming years. For now, nothing is planned.”