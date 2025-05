This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid sent strong message over hunt to land Nico Williams as Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde offers update on Spain star N. Williams Athletic Club Transfers E. Valverde Real Madrid LaLiga Barcelona Ernesto Valverde has sent a strong message to Real Madrid, saying Athletic Club "assume" Nico Williams will remain in Bilbao next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Williams under contract until 2027

Madrid could trigger €58m release clause

Valverde says winger is "very happy" in Bilbao Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱