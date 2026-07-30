Real Madrid are weighing up several options to ease the departure of some of their players.
Franco Mastantuono is among the names being floated, but a potential loan move for him would not solve the licensing problem over the registration of Yan Diomande and Rodri. He currently occupies a licence belonging to the reserve team.
The move forms part of the club's sporting planning. Madrid do not want to persist with a situation in which a player is fully integrated into the first team yet registered with Castilla.
Valdebebas chiefs also believe the best option for Mastantuono's development, after a season of limited playing time, is a loan move to earn more minutes on the pitch.
Several clubs have shown interest in his services. River Plate rank among the destinations that would welcome his return, an option the player himself favours, but Madrid would rather loan him to a European club to continue his adaptation to football on the old continent before he heads back to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Camavinga, meanwhile, is the player who could free up a place in the first-team squad, especially with a number of major clubs circling during the current window.
The France international, though, is not thinking about leaving Real Madrid this summer, which makes the option practically a non-starter for now.
So if Madrid want to complete the signings of Diomande and Rodri while keeping the last spot in the first-team squad free for any emergency, they will have to engineer another exit over the coming weeks.