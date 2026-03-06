Getty Images Sport
'Forca Rodrygo!' - Real Madrid stars use Celta Vigo clash to unveil shirts supporting team-mate after cruel ACL injury blow
A devastating end to Rodrygo's season
The medical update also confirmed a rupture of the external meniscus of the right leg, a devastating diagnosis that ends the 25-year-old Brazilian's campaign for both club and country during this critical stage of the season.
A season-ending blow for the Brazilian
The injury occurred just 11 minutes after Rodrygo entered as a substitute against Getafe on March 2. The severity means he will miss the remainder of the domestic season, the Champions League knockout stages, and the upcoming World Cup. Recovery for a combined ACL and meniscus tear typically requires between seven and nine months of rehabilitation, representing a major setback for the forward at a crucial point in his career.
Rodrygo opens up on 'cruel' injury
Taking to social media, the player shared his heartbreak: "One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury. Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately." Despite the pain, he remained resilient, adding: "I'm out of the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. And all I can do is be strong as always; this is nothing new."
Selection crisis for Los Blancos
The injury leaves manager Alvaro Arbeloa facing a massive tactical dilemma. With Rodrygo sidelined and Kylian Mbappe also currently unavailable, the depth of the Madrid front line is being tested like never before. The absence of such a key attacking outlet will require other squad members to step up immediately as the season enters its most critical phase, while the Brazil national team must also find a replacement for one of their primary weapons.
