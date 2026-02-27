Real Madrid's Raul Asencio ruled out with neck injury after Eduardo Camavinga collision as Alvaro Arbeloa handed defensive headache

The incident occurred during Real Madrid's tense European encounter against Benfica, leaving fans holding their breath. Young defender Asencio was involved in a fierce aerial challenge with his own teammate. As reported by Marca, the high-impact collision was likened to a car crash by onlookers, with the young Spaniard taking the brunt of the force as his neck snapped violently backward. The sheer physical toll of the clash immediately signalled that this was not a standard football injury.

The club's medical staff wasted no time in responding to the alarming situation on the pitch. Realising the potential severity of the whiplash-style trauma, medical personnel carefully secured Asencio in a cervical collar before he was stretchered off the field. He was rushed directly to a local hospital for emergency evaluation, heavily monitored under the watchful eye of Real Madrid's chief medical officer, Niko Mihic, to rule out any severe spinal damage.