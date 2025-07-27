'Operation Departures' - Real Madrid prepared to sell five first-team stars including Rodrygo as part of clear-out under new manager Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid are ready to offload five players before summer transfer window closes on September 1 to maintain the 25-member squad for the 2025-26 campaign. The list of five players include Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer, amid strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.
- Rodrygo among five players who could leave Madrid
- Endrick could be sent out on loan
- Madrid players will reconvene for pre-season on August 4