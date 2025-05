This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Real Madrid players left fuming by jibes from Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal as animosity intensifies ahead of La Liga title race Clasico showdown L. Yamal Barcelona Barcelona vs Real Madrid Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid players have reportedly been left fuming by Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal's jibes as animosity intensifies ahead of Clasico showdown. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona have a perfect record in El Clásicos this season

Beat Real Madrid to lift the Copa del Rey trophy

Yamal & Martinez's jibes not taken lightly by Los Blancos Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR RMA Match preview