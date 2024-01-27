Real Madrid player ratings vs Las Palmas: Super-sub Aurelien Tchouameni saves the day but Jude Bellingham must not get banned again - he's Los Blancos' best player by a mile

Carlo Ancelotti's side badly missed the absent Ballon d'Or front-runner, but were still able to snatch three points after a late rally.

Madrid were always going to struggle without Jude Bellingham but they couldn't have thought it would be this bad. Los Blancos didn't show up for an hour, yet managed to find a valuable burst of quality late on, overturning a deficit to beat Las Palmas 2-1.

The visitors lacked their usual attacking gusto with Bellingham suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card last week. The onus instead fell on Rodrygo early on, only for the Brazilian forward to miss from five yards out in Los Blancos' first big chance of the game. Las Palmas grew into the contest, and were good value for their opener when it came. Early in the second half, the home side constructed a flowing move, one that ended with Javier Munoz slotting home from close range.

And then Madrid woke up. Vinicius Jr was the catalyst of it all, lashing one into the far corner after a delightful through ball from Eduardo Camavinga. It was a set piece that finally settled things, however, as Toni Kroos whipped in a decisive delivery, which substitute Aurelien Tchouameni nodded into the far corner - sending the raucous corner of Madrid fans into raptures.

Ancelotti's men comfortably saw the game out from there, the conclusion of which was the kind of scrappy, ugly showing that define title-winning seasons. That they were able to do it without their star man is merely a bonus.

