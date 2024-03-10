Real Madrid player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Vinicius Jr is on a tear! In-form Brazilian steps up in suspended Jude Bellingham's absence to keep title tilt on track

The winger produced the decisive moments at the Bernabeu to maintain Los Blancos' seven-point La Liga lead

With Jude Bellingham sidelined due to his two-game suspension, Real Madrid needed someone to step up in Sunday's clash with Celta Vigo. And Vinicius Jr was the man to answer the call, scoring a crucial goal, creating typical chaos, and leading Los Blancos to a comfortable 4-0 win over their relegation-threatened opponents.

Vinicius opened the scoring for his side, turning the ball home at the far post after an Antonio Rudiger header was parried into his path. Madrid, for their part, created little else in the first half, a series of half-hearted attempts failing to trouble an otherwise solid Celta setup.

Rodrygo could have buried a decisive second after the break, but fired his effort harmlessly at the goalkeeper after running through on goal. Rudiger provided, though, guiding a header off the bar that deflected off an unfortunate Vicente Guaita and into the net.

The third came in the 87th minute, as Vinicius' teasing cross deflected in off a stumbling Carlos Dominguez. Arda Guler then bagged the fourth, rounding the keeper and finishing from a tight angle for his first in a Madrid shirt to round off an agreeable evening.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...