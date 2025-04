This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid star Luka Modric becomes minority owner of Championship club with shock investment - but midfielder still has no plans to retire Real Madrid L. Modric Transfers LaLiga Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has become a minority owner at Swansea City, it has been revealed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Modric joins Swansea board

Doesn't have a role in his playing career

Still hoping to sign new Real Madrid deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League RMA ARS Match preview