Real Madrid have left Xabi Alonso 'isolated' - Bayer Leverkusen chief questions Florentino Perez's treatment of coach amid early sack reports

Speaking to Sky, Carro did not mince his words when comparing the supportive environment of Leverkusen with the cut-throat politics of Madrid.

"We didn't advise him on anything," Carro said when asked if he had spoken to Alonso about his current predicament. "At the time we would have liked him to stay here, but we know he is a coach with enormous talent who, yes, finds himself in a different context in Madrid.

"If the president says that a coach is a necessary evil, if the coach is left alone and it is always he who receives the criticism, well then the situation is very different from the one he experienced in Leverkusen, where we all rowed in the same direction and did not leave the coach politically alone."

