AFP
'The 210 million euro goldmine!' – How La Fabrica single-handedly paid for Real Madrid's summer spree
La Fabrica delivers unprecedented windfall
Real Madrid's famed youth setup, La Fabrica, has concluded a record-breaking summer transfer window by generating a staggering 210 million euros in total sales. The deadline-day moves of Manuel Angel to Fulham for 4 million euros and Chema Andres to Brighton netting Madrid 11.5 million euros capped off an extraordinary period of monetization.
The academy's revenues virtually financed the club's 240 million euro summer overhaul, backing major arrivals such as Diomande, Cucurella, Espi, and Dumfries.
From current Valdebebas prospects like Palacios and Jacobo Ortega to retained sell-on rights for former graduates like Nico Paz and Mario Martin, the academy drove the club's entire financial window.
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A self-sustaining model against state rivals
According to Marca, the economic power displayed by La Fabrica validates the long-term vision initiated by Florentino Perez in 2020. Facing competition from state-backed clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid prioritized turning Valdebebas into a elite talent engine designed to maximize financial and sporting returns.
Perez restructured the youth system under Director of Football Manu Fernandez to modernize scouting, methodology, and administration across all age levels.
"Manuel Fernandez will assume the management responsibilities of the Youth Academy," the club declared in June 2020, laying the groundwork for La Fabrica to become a self-sustaining transfer powerhouse.
Dominance on the pitch fuels market value
The soaring financial valuations of La Fabrica products stem directly from years of dominant performances across youth competitions. Real Madrid lifted their first UEFA Youth League title in 2020-21, followed by a domestic league treble across three youth categories and a promotion playoff run for Castilla.
This sustained success turned Valdebebas into the primary destination for European scouts searching for top-tier young talent.
By combining competitive silver trophies with high-level player development, the academy established a market reputation that commanded premium transfer fees across the continent.
- Getty Images Sport
The unstoppable Valdebebas machine
The structural synergy between the academy leadership and Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa has ensured that the production line shows no signs of slowing down. Top talents like Fortea, Joan Martinez, and Gonzalo Garcia have continued their rapid progression into elite senior consideration.
Meanwhile, aggressive recruitment continues to refresh the pipeline, highlighted by the arrival of Alexis Ciria, who quickly transitioned from Juvenil A to a key figure for Castilla.
Having proven its capacity to generate 210 million euros in a single window, La Fabrica stands firmly established as the world's most lucrative football academy.
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