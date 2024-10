This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Real Madrid offer Kylian Mbappe injury update as France star returns to club after skipping international duty and taking trip to Swedish nightclub K. Mbappe Real Madrid France LaLiga Kylian Mbappe resumed individual training at Real Madrid after missing France duty as he continues his recovery from a recent injury. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe back at Real Madrid

Striker visited Sweden last week

Controversy over France absence Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below