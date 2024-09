This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Are Real Madrid taking Jude Bellingham risk? Surprising return date for England international pencilled in after missing La Liga & Nations League action through injury J. Bellingham Real Madrid England LaLiga Jude Bellingham is working his way back from injury at Real Madrid, with a surprising return date being pencilled in by the Blancos. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Forced out of clash with Mallorca

Recovering from a foot problem

Could return in trip to Sociedad Article continues below