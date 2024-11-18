Real Madrid join Joshua Kimmich race amid ongoing Bayern Munich contract impasse

Getty Images SportParshva ShahReal Madrid join Joshua Kimmich race amid ongoing Bayern Munich contract impasseTransfersLaLigaBundesligaJ. KimmichReal MadridBayern MunichBarcelonaReal Madrid have joined Barcelona in the race for Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, whose contract situation at the German club has stagnated. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid want KimmichContract talks at an impasse with BayernCould leave for free in 2025 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱