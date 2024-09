This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe accused of ‘trying to copy’ Neymar trickery after PSG spell alongside flamboyant Brazilian K. Mbappe Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Al Hilal LaLiga Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe has been accused of “trying to copy” Neymar, with the Frenchman adding too many flicks and tricks to his game. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below World Cup winner left PSG in summer of 2024

Spent six years alongside Brazil star in Paris

Accused of adding too many tricks to his game Article continues below