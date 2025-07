This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid put Ferland Mendy up for sale after rejecting several offers for AC Milan target Fran Garcia Real Madrid F. Mendy F. Garcia LaLiga Transfers Real Madrid plan to move ahead with Fran Garcia for the upcoming season and will look to offload Ferland Mendy in the process. Coach Alonso prefers Garcia over Mendy

Club impressed by former's Club World Cup performances

Madrid will look to part ways with Frenchman Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below