A boost for Real Madrid! Eder Militao return date outlined by Carlo Ancelotti as defender continues recovery from knee injury

A boost for Real Madrid! Eder Militao return date outlined by Carlo Ancelotti as defender continues recovery from knee injuryRitabrata BanerjeeGettyReal MadridEder MilitaoLaLigaCarlo AncelottiCarlo Ancelotti has revealed when Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will return to action as he continues to recover from his knee injury.Ancelotti confirms Militao's return dateSuffered an ACL injury on the first matchday Real Madrid take on Atletico next