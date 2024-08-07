A gulf in class! Winners and losers as Vinicius Junior, Brahim Diaz and Real Madrid show Chelsea what a top team looks like

Last season's Champions League winners had no issues with the Blues, who still have a lot of work to do

The score finished 2-1 in the end, but, if you didn't tune in, it's important to know that it wasn't that close. Scorelines can be misleading sometimes, and this was one of those times. The gulf in class was there for all to see, even if it didn't show up on the scoreboard.

Real Madrid are a lot better than Chelsea. We didn't need a preseason friendly to tell us that. The 2-1 win, though, proved just how big that gap was. Real Madrid are ready for their season to start. Chelsea? Not close.

Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring for Madrid, although Dani Ceballos may still claim he poked it in. Brahim Diaz then made it 2-0, rounding Filip Jorgensen to score in what was a Man of the Match performance. Noni Madueke got a consolation goal but, realistically, that's all it was: a consolation. Chelsea had something to be excited about, but that was about it.

Real Madrid's season starts on August 14 with UEFA Super Cup. Chelsea's starts on August 18 against Manchester City after one last friendly against Inter. One team is ready for their season and the other is not... it won't be hard to guess which is which.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Bank of America Stadium...