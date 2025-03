This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: Real Madrid's Bundesliga plan for wonderkids Endrick & Arda Guler Transfers Endrick A. Guler Real Madrid Eintracht Frankfurt RB Leipzig Bundesliga LaLiga Real Madrid are looking forward to sending teenagers Arda Guler and Endrick on loan to assist their development, with Bundesliga clubs interested. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick and Guler could head to Bundesliga on loan

Madrid want them to find regular playing time

Teenage duo not regulars under Carlo Ancelotti Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱