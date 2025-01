This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid make breakthrough in Alphonso Davies transfer pursuit with Bayern Munich defender 'much closer' to joining Los Blancos following crunch talks in Germany A. Davies Real Madrid Bayern Munich Transfers LaLiga Bundesliga Real Madrid are reportedly 'much closer' to signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies after crunch talks in Germany. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Davies in last year of Bayern contract

Real Madrid 'much closer' to signing him

Crunch talks held in Germany Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱