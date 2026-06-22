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Ex-Man City & Bayern star appointed RB Leipzig boss with Jurgen Klopp's full backing in wake of Ole Werner sacking
Leipzig land their man with Demichelis deal
Leipzig have acted decisively to fill their managerial vacancy, announcing Demichelis as the man to lead the club forward. The 45-year-old Argentine has committed his future to the Red Bulls with a contract that runs until June 2028, marking a significant new chapter for the Bundesliga side. The move comes just five days after the club opted to part ways with previous coach Ole Werner.
To secure his services, the German giants had to trigger a release clause in his existing deal with Mallorca, where he had only signed an extension three weeks prior. According to managerial experience in Spain, Mexico and Argentina, the former centre-back arrives with an international pedigree that the club values highly.
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Klopp drives managerial change at Leipzig
The tactical switch comes after Red Bull chief Klopp grew increasingly critical of former manager Werner's long-term international capabilities. According to Bild, Klopp was the main driving force behind Werner's dismissal after their professional relationship became heavily strained over recent months.
Demichelis arrives as Klopp's absolute priority choice, with the pair already sharing a strong personal bond built playing padel tennis in Mallorca. Klopp remains heavily impressed by the Argentinian's high-pressing tactical philosophy, which perfectly mirrors the aggressive footballing identity envisioned for the Red Bull ecosystem.
Financial savings accompany ambitious tactical vision
Financially, the appointment represents a clever economic move for the Bundesliga club ahead of the new campaign. Demichelis has accepted a base salary of around €2m, which sits below the €2.5m package previously paid to Werner.
The incoming boss was quickly won over by the club's long-term sporting vision and abundance of elite young talent. "I want to create a side that plays bold, intense and exciting football," Demichelis declared. "Testing ourselves against Europe’s best is an incredible challenge."
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Schafer hails Demichelis' global coaching pedigree
Marcel Schafer has strongly backed the appointment of Demichelis, highlighting the manager's vast international experience across three different continents. The Leipzig managing director for sport believes that this diverse footballing background perfectly matches the club's long-term global ambitions.
"Martín combines a clear footballing philosophy with intensity and outstanding expertise," Schafer explained during the official presentation. He expressed absolute confidence that the former Argentinian international will bring fresh momentum to the squad and drive the club's future development.