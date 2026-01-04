Getty Images Sport
Rayan Cherki explains how Pep Guardiola made Man City life 'clearer and simpler' as summer signing hails 'perfect combination'
Cherki's rise
Cherki has gradually developed into a key player at City since his move from Lyon in the summer. The winger now have five goals and eight assists to his name across 20 appearances in all competitions. Cherki has five goal involvements across his last five games ahead of City's clash with Chelsea, and he has now explained how Guardiola has helped him move to another level.
- Getty Images Sport
Cherki on Pep's influence
Cherki told City's website: “It’s the intensity he puts into football every day. It’s really incredible to see all the energy he has for the sport. It’s really impressive to see the high energy and the emotional intensity he brings to his work on a daily basis.
“Pep has always been my vision of football. Ever since I entered the professional world, Pep has always been the vision of football that I had in my head, that I wanted to play.
“So obviously, when I came here, everything became clearer for me, everything became simpler for me, and I think it’s the perfect combination.”
He added: “If I had to describe my game, I like beautiful things. I love football,” he said. “I like to see it with emotion. I like my team-mates to enjoy themselves. I like to be effective.
“It’s all about being effective and to give pleasure to my team-mates, to give pleasure to the fans.
“Not all lives are easy and when the fans come to the stadium, it’s to enjoy 90 minutes of pure pleasure and forget everything.
“And that’s what I’m here for, but at the same time I want to be effective. That’s the objective.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Cherki's Haaland connection
Cherki has also spoken out on his burgeoning relationship with Erling Haaland, who has netted 19 Premier League goals thus far this season.
“I think he quickly saw that I’m someone who likes to laugh, who likes to have a good time, and I think he’s the same," he said
“So, I think that when two people are on the same wavelength, it’s bound to work out.
“And if they hit it off the pitch, they’re bound to hit it on it, and we’re very happy with that relationship.”
He added: “I think we have what it takes to win as many matches as possible, to win as many trophies as possible. We know that every match is different. Every match is a challenge. But we’re ready. We have a huge amount of quality to win as many matches as possible. We approach each match differently, but we’ve got so much talent and so much strength in depth.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
City face Chelsea in Sunday's late kick-off as they attempt to reel in Arsenal. Guardiola's side sit seven points behind the Gunners ahead of their clash with the Blues.
After the departure of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea will be managed by interim boss Calum McFarlane, who has said: "Ultimately it's a football match. It's not about me, my first game or playing against Pep - it's Chelsea vs City. Two top sides, we'll go there and compete. We've seen this year how this team can do in big moments.
"I'm quite relaxed about it. It might be more nerve-wracking and daunting when it gets closer to the game.
"I don't feel famous, other than the text messages you usually get. I'm just focused on coming in every day and doing the best I can. It doesn't feel different.
"I think that we know we're up against a really good team in really good form with a great manager, but we have a really good team. I wouldn't say we have nothing to lose, no."
Advertisement