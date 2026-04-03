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Raphinha 'very down' after suffering injury blow as Hansi Flick explains why Barcelona star was granted extra time off in Brazil
Blow for the Blaugrana
Barcelona's preparations for a season-defining triple-header against Atletico Madrid have been rocked by the loss of Raphinha. The 29-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during Brazil's recent defeat to France in Boston, marking the third time this campaign he has been sidelined by the same muscle issue. The timing is particularly damaging for the Catalan giants. The forward is now expected to miss both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Diego Simeone's side, as well as several vital La Liga fixtures as the title race enters its final stretch.
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Flick prioritizes mental health
In a rare move during a title charge, Flick and sporting director Deco have permitted Raphinha to return to his homeland to begin his rehabilitation. The German coach explained that the decision was made to help the player recover from the psychological frustration of his persistent physical struggles, which have seen him miss 20 games this season.
"He was sad about this and we're not happy," Flick told reporters. "I talked to him on FaceTime and he was very disappointed, very down, so I decided with Deco that [he could spend time in Brazil].
"Normally we want the players here, but he's in good hands and maybe he can clear his mind, come back this weekend and start on Monday. This is why I gave him some days in Brazil with his family, to clear his mind. It was clear for us."
Opportunity knocks for Rashford
With Raphinha out of the picture for now, the spotlight shifts to Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United loanee now has a golden opportunity to prove he belongs at Camp Nou permanently. Barcelona hold an option to secure his services for €30 million this summer, and the upcoming stretch of matches could be decisive for his future.
"I am happy with Marcus because he's performed well," Flick added. "In the last weeks he had some problems, he was injured, we had to take care about that."
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What comes next?
While the attacking department is stretched, Flick received positive news regarding his defensive line. Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, and Eric Garcia have all been cleared for the trip to the Metropolitano after recovering from minor knocks. However, the midfield remains slightly weakened as Frenkie de Jong is not expected to return to full training until next week.
Barcelona currently hold a four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table and will be looking to maintain that cushion before the Champions League heat intensifies. After facing Atletico in the league, the two sides will meet again just days later for the first leg of their European quarter-final.