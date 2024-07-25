Rangers 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Rangers kits for the 2024-25 season.

Rangers' partnership with Castore will continue for the 2024-25 season, with the Liverpool-based sportswear manufacturer having agreed a five-year deal with the Gers that will see them be the club's primary kit supplier until 2025 back at the start of the 2020/21 season.

All the home, away, third and goalkeeper jerseys have been revealed through the club's preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season.

So, what will the likes of Todd Cantwell, James Tavernier and Jack Butland be wearing when they feature for Rangers next season? GOAL brings you everything we know...