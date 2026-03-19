Building on their 2-1 first-leg lead, Fiorentina travel to Raków in Poland in search of a place in the Conference League quarter-finals. The Viola have the chance to qualify for the fourth consecutive year, keeping alive a dream that Florence is trying to savour in a season that has been anything but straightforward. Kick-off is at 6.45 pm at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.
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Rakow v Fiorentina LIVE 0-0
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
MATCH REPORT
RAKOW v FIORENTINA 0-0
GOALS:
RAKOW (3-4-2-1): Zych; Tudor, Racovitan, Svarnas; Ameyaw, Repka, Struski, Jean Carlos; Makuch; Brunes, Lopez. Manager: Tomczyk
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Christensen; Dodô, Pongracic, Comuzzo, Parisi; Ndour, Fagioli, Fabbian; Harrison, Kean, Fazzini. Manager: Vanoli
REFEREE: Munuera
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