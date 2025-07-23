Raheem Sterling in line for link-up with ex-Man Utd boss as two Champions League clubs plot moves for Chelsea outcast

Raheem Sterling could end up playing under ex-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the 2025-26 campaign as Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in the winger. The Chelsea outcast has been strongly linked with a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge this summer after a failed loan spell at Arsenal, where he scored just one goal in 28 appearances across all competitions, with Juventus also said to be weighing up a swoop.

Sterling could link-up with Ten Hag

Leverkusen & Juventus keen on the winger

Chelsea ready to offload Sterling