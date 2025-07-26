VIDEO: Rafael Leao replicates Diogo Jota's celebration in touching tribute to late Portugal team-mate after scoring outrageous goal for AC Milan against Liverpool
Rafael Leao paid a touching tribute to compatriot and Liverpool star Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother Andre Silva tragically past away on July 3 in a car crash in Spain. Leao scored an outrageous goal in the pre-season friendly between AC Milan and the Reds in Hong Kong and then gestured 20 with his hand to indicate Jota's jersey number at Anfield.
- Leao broke the deadlock against Liverpool
- Paid a touching tribute to compatriot Jota
- AC Milan beat Liverpool 4-2