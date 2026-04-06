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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Public criticism… The remark that sparked Yamal’s anger against Atlético

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
L. Yamal
H. Flick
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain
Germany

Barcelona star’s discontent raises questions

The match between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona ended in a 2-1 victory for the Catalan side, in what could prove to be a decisive moment in the title race, particularly following Real Madrid’s defeat in the same round, which gave Barcelona a comfortable seven-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal in the 88th minute, securing three precious points for his side, but what caught the eye was not the collective celebration of the victory, but the reaction of one of the team’s star players: Lamine Yamal did not join his teammates in their celebrations after the winning goal, but remained isolated on the opposite side of the pitch, showing no sign of enthusiasm, before heading straight for the tunnel leading to the changing rooms.

  • The beginning of the story... An unexpected criticism!

    Dazn’s cameras revealed what happened in the minutes leading up to the decisive goal. Yamal attempted a shot that went well wide of the goal, at which point Barcelona’s goalkeeping coach, Ramón de la Fuente, left the technical area and told the young player to “pass the ball around more instead of taking individual risks”, which Yamal took as public criticism.


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  • Obvious nervousness

    According to *El Desmarque*, Yamal responded with obvious irritation: he first pointed to the scoreboard and the match clock, as if to justify his decision to go it alone at that crucial stage of the game.

    The Barça player then raised his right arm twice in a clear gesture of anger, directing his displeasure directly at De la Fuente, who was the only member of the coaching staff giving instructions at that moment, whilst the rest of the players were focused on the pitch.

    The tension continued after the goal. Yamal was not content merely with not celebrating; he expressed his displeasure even more strongly as he made his way to the dressing room, where signs of dissatisfaction were evident during his encounter with coach Flick on the touchline, although his primary anger was originally directed at the goalkeeping coach.

  • Duplicate instructions

    This incident occurred during a match that was packed with action and mixed emotions, with Yamal striving hard to make his mark; however, repeated instructions from the coaching staff – particularly regarding tactics and ball circulation with his teammates – may have contributed to his sense of frustration.

    Yamal will need to regain his full focus ahead of the clash with the same opponents next Wednesday at Camp Nou, in what is expected to be an even more heated encounter in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

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