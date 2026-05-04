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Hands off! PSG launch ambitious raid for Real Madrid's defensive jewel with eye-watering €150m release clause
Campos leads the chase for martinez
According to Marca, the French side are showing strong interest in one of Real Madrid’s most promising academy talents, Joan Martínez, despite the Spanish club holding firm control over his future.
Ligue 1 champions PSG are intent on the pursuit, with sporting advisor Luis Campos spearheading the interest. Known for his knack for identifying elite talent before they explode onto the global stage, Campos has reportedly been tracking Martinez for months, scrutinising his contract situation ahead of a potential bid.
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Protected by a €150m clause
Despite the aggressive interest from the French capital, Madrid remain in a position of strength. The club recently secured Martinez’s future with a contract running until 2029, bolstered by a €150 million release clause. This effectively deters any easy exit, ensuring Los Blancos dictate the terms of any negotiation. Should PSG formalise their interest, they would face an uphill battle. Unlike many of Madrid's youth departures, this would likely be a permanent transfer without buy-back options - a scenario Madrid is historically reluctant to accept when it comes to their top-tier talents.
Defensive crisis complicates the exit
The timing of PSG's interest coincides with a testing period for the Spanish giants. The long-term absence of Eder Militao has forced the club to rethink its squad depth. With senior contract talks pending and the backline under pressure, the integration of young talents like Martinez has become a priority rather than an option, and reports say the Bernabeu club have no interest in discussing a deal.
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High-stakes battle between European giants
Losing a player of Martinez's ceiling to a direct European rival would be a significant blow to Madrid's long-term vision. The eye-watering release clause was designed specifically to ward off state-backed clubs like PSG. As the summer window nears, the tension is set to rise, but for now, the €150m price tag stands as a formidable barrier between Paris and its "defensive jewel".