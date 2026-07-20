PSG give up on pursuit of Real Madrid and Barcelona target

PSG have decided to dramatically drop out of the race to sign LOSC Lille's crown jewel, Bouaddi, during the summer transfer window. Despite holding a series of initial background enquiries regarding the teenager's market availability earlier in the season, club executives have finalised a strategic shift away from the dynamic midfielder.

According to L'Equipe, the Parisian heavyweights have determined they will not prioritise adding a fresh central midfielder to Luis Enrique's squad. The rationale behind freezing the Bouaddi file is a collective desire to establish clear pathways for the club's existing young nucleus. Following recent contract extensions for Senny Mayulu, Fabián Ruiz, and Lucas Beraldo, alongside the growing structural role of Desire Doue, the club feels fully insulated in the middle of the park.



